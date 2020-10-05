5 Causes Of Hair Loss

It is quite natural and common to shed around 50-1oo hair in a day but at what point do you need to get worried? You should take quick action when you begin to lose 150+ hair a day as this has become an issue of excessive hair fall.

There are many reasons that can account for why you are having excessive hair fall. Sone of these reasons include illnesses, hormonal changes, over-use of hair products that contain chemicals or a poor diet. Also, you can lose hair by combing it the wrong way.

Keep on reading to learn about five major causes of hair fall.

Hereditary causes



There has been a longstanding debate as to whether hair loss is hereditary and in case you are wodering, the answer to your question is yes. Humans can carry hair loss in their genes as early hair thinning, brittle hair and shortening of hair in a pattern (forehead getting bigger, bald patches developing) are indicators of developing baldness.

Hormonal causes



There are a number of hormonal factors that can cause extensive hair fall. A change in your hormonal system is usually responsible for this. Things like thyroid problem and pregnancy can cause hair loss as your normal hormonal cycles are affected in a big way.

Medical conditions



Alopecia areata is a disease which causes patchy hair loss. The immune system attacks hairs, causing sudden hair loss leaving small bald patches on the scalp. Numerous scalp infections like cellulitis and ringworms cause hair loss, however, this is temporary and hair grows back after the disease is cured.

Medical treatment



Hair loss is caused due to many triggers, certain medications including chemotherapy, HIV/AIDS treatment, radiation therapy etc are well-known causes of hair fall.

Telogen Effluvium​



This can be triggered at any age and all type of psychological stressful event causes it. Telogen effluvium is a temporary shedding of excess hair due to unusual stress, shock or traumatic incidence.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.