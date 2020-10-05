5-day after announcing break-up, Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, diagnosed with bipolar disorder

By Benjamin Njoku

Barely five days after she announced breaking up with her husband, Austin Fanni, Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Recall that the actress had on October 3, announced the crash of her seven years old marriage which has produced three children.

According to Chacha, she was leaving the union while she’s still alive, leading to reports attributing the break up to domestic violence.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said “Some people say I am crazy but I am not and I am doing this video to let the whole world know that I am done with the marriage.

“I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but am done, am leaving with my life.

Meanwhile, in another short video she posted on Wednesday night, the actress said that her estranged husband never laid his hands on her.

“Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence,” said in the video recorded from her hospital bed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth. I am here at First Delta American hospital in Asaba receiving treatment.

“Many psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed of suffering from bipolar disorder.

“Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend not to know about it due to ignorance. I cannot tell how I have been feeling with these videos that I have been making,” Chacha who looks pale and depressed said in the video.

Vanguard News Nigeria.