5 dead as 2 planes collide in France

A picture of the area where the planes crashed into.

An air accident has led to the death of five persons in France.

The occupants in an ultralight two-person plane and three passengers in a tourist plane have died following the crash in Loches, Indre-et-Loire, France, at around 4.45p.m., on Saturday.

According to the Mirror(UK) the five people have died after the two tourist aircraft collided in mid-air in France on Saturday afternoon.

The tourist plane had taken off from the city of Poitiers, located about 100km from Loches.

The flight path of the planes is yet unknown, but the fatal collision happened in the air over the entrance to the small city, on the Châteauroux side.

According to Nadia Seghier, the secretary-general of the prefecture of Indre-et-Loire, the small planes fell near the city centre, “on the fence of a house in Loches, without causing any additional victim”.

The tourist plane, a DA40 type aircraft, crashed “several hundred meters away in an uninhabited area”, not far from the water tower, the Mirror added on the air accident in France.

VANGUARD