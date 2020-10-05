5 Herbs For Memory Boost And Concentration

The brain is one of the most important parts of the human body, it serves as the house to many memories. It is important to have a good memory in order to make headway in different aspects of life.

Whether you’re looking to improve focus and concentration, enhance memory or protect your brain from decline, herbal medicine has a lot to offer.

Below are some herbs that are useful for boosting your memory:

Turmeric



This is a common ingredient in curries, is a super-hero herb. It relieves inflammatory conditions like skin problems, dementia, pain, and arthritis. Studies now suggest it may be useful in battling cancer and preventing Alzheimer’s disease. Turmeric is revered in India, where the rate of Alzheimer’s is low compared with the rate in the Western world.

Sage



This herb is loaded with antioxidants and contains powerful anti-inflammatory properties that may boost your memory. This herb is also known to make people feel more alert, calm, and happy. To use this, add fresh sage to your diet by sprinkling it as a garnish on top of salads, portions of pasta, or soups. You can also mix it into stuffings and sauces. To make sage tea, add two tablespoons of dried sage to a mug of boiling water. Strain the tea and enjoy.

Green tea



Green tea might help to fight fatigue, it is a better choice than coffee. In addition to its mild caffeine content, green tea is filled with antioxidant and contains an impressive amount of micronutrients. A substance called L-theanine in green tea has been shown to reduce anxiety, which can be helpful when you’re battling work deadlines and need to stay productive. L-theanine and caffeine work as a duo to improve brain function.

Rosemary



Rosemary is said to be one of the best natural herbs for boosting total brainpower. Recent clinical studies have shown that Rosemary helps to improve cognitive function for all healthy ages, even those who suffer from Alzheimer’s. Rosemary teas, capsules, and essential oils can all be found in a variety of natural grocery stores.

Peppermint



Peppermint is believed to be one of the most effective methods for stimulating the brain and improving both memory and focus. This refreshing herb has shown significant results in supporting mental clarity. You can jump-start your day by brewing some Peppermint tea or using essential oils.