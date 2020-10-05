5 Reasons Why You Should Listen To Music

Music art | Photo Pinterest

Music is a universal language. The way it speaks to the soul and reaches to the very depths of the soul is a rare privilege. It can influence your mood and your thought pattern in ways that can’t be explained.

Besides this, did you know that music could be used to improve your health? Scientists have proven through extensive research that music can be used for a lot more than fun and relaxation. Here are a few reasons why you should listen to music.

It Can Help To Reduce Stress

Listening to music, especially slow and quiet ones, can help to reduce stress tremendously. This type of music can help to reduce the levels of stress hormones, lower your blood pressure, and heart rate. Music can have a fantastic effect on both the emotions and the body. Whenever you feel stressed, try taking a shower with some slow, calming music playing in the background.

It Can Help To Improve Your Memory

Have you ever come across a student listening to music while studying? Perhaps you find the idea quite foolish since the music will only distract you from reading, right? Wrong! So what’s the reasoning behind this? Well, scientists have found out that music induces a state of meditation and relaxes the brain. This allows the brain to be more disengaged and freer of debris that might make you not remember a lot of things. If you want to pass that test or exam, listen to music while studying.

It Can Help Reduce Anxiety

Music is currently being used as a therapy to treat patients who suffer from anxiety. Have you ever noticed that you suddenly feel more at ease when you feel anxious and start listening to music you like? This is because the chemical, prolactin, helps to elicit feelings of comfort. This means that listening to music when you feel anxious can immediately make you feel more relaxed. In using music to treat anxiety, be sure to use music you actually enjoy.

Music Makes You Happier

Research has proven that your brain releases dopamine when you listen to music, which is a “feel good” neurotransmitter. When you listen to music you like, a large amount of dopamine is released and causes you to experience emotions like excitement, joy, and happiness. Next time you feel sad, listen to your favourite song for a few minutes and watch yourself get happiness high.

Music Makes You Sleep Better

Music has a direct impact on the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps your body to sleep and relax. It is not uncommon to see those who suffer from insomnia using music as a sleeping pill. If you decide to use music to help you sleep better, stick to music with a slow tempo, which can be jazz, classical, or folk music.

Music Can Help To Reduce Pain

Extensive research has proven that music can reduce pain levels. This research has proven that music used as a clinical treatment can help patients by reducing the amount of pain they perceive. The idea that music can be used to reduce pain dates as far back as ancient civilization. When you feel some pain, listen to music. You’re sure to feel better.

Music Relieves Depression

Millions of people all over the world suffer from depression. Scientists have noticed that the symptoms of depression reduced significantly in individuals that listened to music before bed. Meditative and classical music has been seen to lift people’s spirits. The slow and calm tempo helps one to feel more relaxed and in control. Feeling depressed? Why don’t you listen to some classical music?