50 Cent doesn’t ‘care Trump doesn’t like black people’ as he endorses president over taxes

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 19:10 EDT, 19 October 2020 | Updated: 21:10 EDT, 19 October 2020

50 Cent endorsed Donald Trump based on his tax policies in a tweet Monday, and said he doesn’t ‘care Trump doesn’t like black people.’

The 45-year-old tweeted a shot of the tax rates Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are proposing in their administration.

They included rates of 62.6 percent for those who live in California residents, and 62 percent for people who live in New York City.

The latest: 50 Cent, 45, endorsed Donald Trump based on his tax policies in a tweet Monday, and said he doesn’t ‘care Trump doesn’t like black people’

50 Cent and Donald Trump are pictured together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 27, 2011

The If I Can’t rapper rapper wrote: ‘WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.’

He added: ‘I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.’

The tax rates would not apply to people who make less than $400,000 annually, which makes for about 98.2 percent of Americans.

The rap artist, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was met with a variety of reactions to the controversial post.

50 Cent tweeted a shot of the tax rates Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are proposing in their administration

The rap artist, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was met with a variety of reactions to the controversial post

Details: Biden’s proposed tax rates would not apply to people who make less than $400,000 annually, which makes for about 98.2 percent of Americans

One user wrote, ‘Pay your fair share. You’re rich stop acting broke,’ while journalist David Leavitt called The Candy Shop rapper ‘a selfish piece of shit’ for putting his finances ahead of all other issues.

’50 Cent can go f*** himself for choosing his personal wealth over the health of the nation,’ Leavitt wrote.

The post also garnered support from conservative commentators including Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren, who wrote, ‘Welcome to the Trump Train!’

Reactions varied to the controversial posting from the rapper, as some said he was being selfish with his rationale

Mashup: One user photo shopped the rapper and the president together to reflect his endorsement