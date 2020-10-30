53 Persons Arrested In Connection To Kubwa NYSC Camp Looting – IGP

Fifty-three persons have been arrested in connection with the looting at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, the Federal Capital Territory.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced this on Friday during an inspection tour of the camp with the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The NYSC DG, however, reiterated that the camp was not housing any palliative.

What was looted were kits and mattresses for the corp members who were billed to resume in two weeks.

According to him, so far, some of the youths have voluntarily returned what they looted.

This comes in the wake of series of looting that has occurred across the country in the past couple of days, even as miscreants hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Across the country, major malls, shops, private businesses and even vehicles have been burnt down – prisoners have escaped from jails, following what started as peaceful protests, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, as well as better governance in the country.

The looting of warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives, first started in Lagos – part of an aftermath of shootings that occurred on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state.

Viral videos on social media showed people packing out bags and cartons of the palliatives which were ought to have been shared by the government to cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Nearly one week after, the lootings have intensified across other states with many slamming the government for ‘hoarding for months’ what could have helped Nigerians cope through the hard times of the pandemic.

The state governments, on the other hand, have come out to say the palliatives were not hoarded but rather saved for vulnerable groups of the society.