59,000 Nigerians Sign Petition to Arrest IGP, Mohammed Adamu

More than 59,000 Nigerian citizens have signed a petition calling for International Criminal Court to arrest Nigerian Police under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

After the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has dissolved the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) earlier today a gazillion of policemen & soldiers have besieged Ogbomoso in Oyo State & a teenager was shot dead while two others are critically wounded.

A citizen, Amadi Chima took to petition.org to petition Mohammed Adamu to International Criminal Court for unleasing war against defenseless and innocent Nigerian youths whose only crimes was demanding an end to extortions, harassments, illegal arrests, detentions, and wanton killings by the rogue police unit, SARS.

‘Arrest Nigerian IG of Police for Crimes Against Humanity’ is trending number 1 on Twitter with more than 59,000 signatures.

The “petition seeks the support of everyone to compel the International Criminal Court at The Hague to order the arrest and prosecution of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for crimes against humanity, as the Head of the Nigerian Police that has carried out these heinous crimes against Youths in Nigeria.”

