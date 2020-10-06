6-cops-dead,-arms,-exhibit-room-looted-in-oyo-—cp

By Ola Ajayi

Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, officially confirmed that six policemen were killed, while the exhibit room, where police arms and ammunition were kept, was looted by hoodlums, who mingled with #EndSARS protesters.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, said this, while parading suspects for alleged involvement in the burning of the police station at Iseyin, in Iseyin Local Government Area of the state.

The CP said the rioters carted away police arms and ammunition and also looted many exhibits.

Nine suspects paraded in connection with the arson are Taoreed Hamsat (26), Tajudeen Ibrahim (40), Moshood Fatai (39), Musibau Abubakar (21), Sikiru Aliu (25), Fasasi Fatai (24), Isiaka Olaniyi (32), Raheem Toheeb (28) and Adeleke Akeem (42).

The police said the items recovered from them include one generating set, nine wall clocks belonging to the division, one Bajaj motorcycle, one hero motorcycle and one TVS motorcycle with registration number DGB 215QK.

He said: “Six police officers were gruesomely murdered, five divisional headquarters, police patrol vehicles were burnt down and exhibits looted in the exhibits room with many police arms and ammunition carted away due to activities of criminal elements who capitalized on the protest to perpetrate heinous crimes.

“The Oyo State Police Command has arrested no fewer than nine suspected arsonists and looters for allegedly attacking the divisional police headquarters, Iseyin on Thursday 22, October 2020 and thereafter setting the station ablaze under the pretext of #EndSARS protests that lingered for so many days.”

