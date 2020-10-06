6 die, 10 rescued as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

File: Building collapse in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Six persons were, yesterday, confirmed dead while 10 others were rescued at the scene of a three-storey building which partially collapsed at 62, Do Street, Obalende, Lagos Island.

The building was said to be under construction when it partially caved in at about 5.40pm.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the cause of the incident could not be ascertained at press time but efforts were ongoing at salvaging the situation.

At press time, a total number of 10 persons (all males) who were supposedly artisans at the construction site were rescued of which five were treated for minor injuries while others were transferred to a nearby hospital by emergency responders.

Also, six persons (five males and a female) have so far been recovered dead and handed over to appropriate authorities.

