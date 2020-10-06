6 Police Officers Dismissed Over Misconduct

Six police officers have been dismissed in Kwara state over alleged acts of misconduct.

The news was made known by the Kwara state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun at a stakeholders meeting with leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), hotel owners association, Okada riders association, students’ union leaders, and human rights activists in the state.

Egbetokun who insisted that many police officers had been served various forms of punishment, added that the cases of police extortion had reduced drastically.

The Kwara state Police Commissioner further revealed that they have not witnessed cases of police extra judicial killing, brutality and harassment.

In his words:

“Please, talk with your men not to copy what’s happening elsewhere in the country, particularly, as it concerned current spate of insecurity in many parts of the country.

You can see that it is no longer#Endsars protest again with the level of destruction and looting going on in some places in the country.

It looks like a new agenda by the criminal elements. They loot armoury to get gun in order to commit atrocities after this time. We should discourage that and be careful with the kind of information we access on social media.

Fake reports that can cause disunity and chaos are being circulated. We have to be careful.”

