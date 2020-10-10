60 Immigration officials sacked over bribes — Official

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, on Saturday, said 60 personnel have so far been sacked after they were either caught receiving or giving bribes.

The official also said he once disguised as a cleaner in order to catch corrupt officials.

Mr Babandede told the BBC Hausa Service that 60 officials, in the last four years, were sacked following complaints ”with evidence” before the Immigration Service and subsequently through the Ministry of Interior.

The official said ”it’s about four years now that we stopped the corrupt practice in the service via bribes to influence posting as it was done previously in the country.”

“Under the board of Ministry of Interior, we have dismissed 60 personnel caught for bribery and corruption in the airports and borders.

“There are corrupt officials even within the senior cadre. However, it’s our responsibilities as leaders to stop the practice especially of giving bribes to officers to influence posting to airports and borders,” the official said.

”We have also discouraged the culture of those working in ‘choice areas’ giving out ‘returns’ to their superiors. Anyone caught should have himself blame,” Mr Babandede said.

”The Immigration Service is committed to fighting corruption. I disguised as a cleaner in the airport and border and caught an official receiving bribe. We cannot do it alone especially now that the border and the airports are being secure by other sister security agencies,” he said.

He, however, said any evidence provided against any of its men involved in fraud must be fool-proof.

”When reporting a corruption incident, the complainants have to provide evidence before the Immigration Service beyond doubt for further action otherwise any action taken against the accused person would be voided later,” Mr Babandede said.