60-minutes-journalist-lesley-stahl-has-around-the-clock-security-after-her-trump-interview 

Veteran CBS journalist Lesley Stahl is reportedly being provided with around-the-clock security after a family member received a death threat following her contentious interview with President Donald Trump.

TMZ reports that the network has placed guards at the homes of the ’60 Minutes’ journalist and her family and will escort them in public.

It comes after the threatening call was made to one of her immediate family members who is based on the west coast on October 22.

Lesley Stahl and her husband Aaron Latham, pictured together, are based in New York but the call was made to an immediate family member based on the west coast

Stahl has a daughter and two granddaughters, pictured, based in Los Angeles

Stahl’s only daughter with her husband Aaron Latham, Taylor, relocated to Los Angeles from the family’s home in New York but it is not clear if she was the person who received the call.

Taylor also has two young daughters.

The threat was made two days after it emerged that President Trump cut short his ’60 Minutes’ interview with 78-year-old Stahl and stormed out after only 37 minutes.

The president took issue when she asked him at the top of the interview ‘Are you ready for some tough questions?’

The call was also reported a few hours before Trump himself would post the interview to his Facebook page ahead of its Sunday broadcast.

Trump released the ‘full, unedited’ version of his 37-minute interview with 60 Minutes on Facebook. ‘Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,’ he wrote

‘Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,’ he said, with a link to the 37 minute segment.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles police department received a report about the death threat call at around 9am and there is an investigation open.

The threat was allegedly directed toward the journalist and her family and is said to have mentioned neo-Nazis.

CBS was contacted for comment on the reports of Stahl’s need for a security detail but a representative was not immediately available.

The LAPD was also contacted but did not confirm if an investigation is underway.

The interview with Trump and Stahl’s follow-up questioning of Vice President Mike Pence as to why the president walked out were broadcast Sunday night.

Stahl explained in the introduction: ‘We had prepared to talk about the many issues and questions facing the president, but in what has become an all-too-public dust-up, the conversation was cut short.

‘It began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously.’

Just before Trump walked out, he brought up Stahl’s earlier comment about ‘tough questions’.

‘Excuse me. Lesley you started with your first statement was are you ready for tough questions. That’s no way to talk,’ Trump told Stahl.

He also pointed out that Democratic nominee Joe Biden gets ‘softball after softball’.

‘I’ve seen all his interviews, he’s never been asked a question that’s hard,’ Trump said.

The president also pushed that the ’60 Minutes’ interview wasn’t supposed to be hard.

‘When you set up the interview you didn’t say that,’ he told Stahl. ‘You said: “Oh, let’s have a little interview.” And here’s what I do say, you don’t ask Joe Biden. I saw your interview with Joe Biden.’

Stahl interjected: ‘I’ve never done a Joe Biden [interview].’

Trump called it ‘a joke’.

The full 60 Minutes program included the moments after Trump left, which had not been shown in the version he posted to social media.

Stahl remained seated with a shocked look on her face, saying: ‘I’ve got a lot of questions I didn’t ask.’

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, then entered with a weighty folder which she described as ‘his health care plan’.

In the voiceover Stahl comments: ‘It was heavy. Filled with executive orders, congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive health plan.’

‘I’ve got a lot of questions I didn’t ask,’ Stahl says, as Trump left the set of the interview

Trump spoke to Stahl for 37 minutes (above) and then cut their discussions short

Trump’s frustrations with the media came to a head last Tuesday when he stormed out of his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl after becoming irritated by her questions

Stahl then asked McEnany: ‘And the president’s not coming back?’

McEnany replies: ‘The president’s given you a lot of time.’

Mike Pence, the vice president, was then in the hot seat.

He told Stahl that Trump was not interested in ‘back and forth with the media’.

‘Lesley, President Trump is a man who speaks his mind,’ Pence said.

‘I think it’s one of the great strengths that he’s had as president of the United States, is that the American people always know where they stand.

‘And he’s always ready. And the American people know that – in this time, it’s, it’s – it’s less about the back and forth with the media, and it’s – it’s really more about how we bring this country all the way back.’

Trump was due to return, to film a segment in the Rose Garden with Pence, but he did not come back.

When the program aired, it scored its best ratings of the year and became the most-watched news or entertainment show since the Oscars.

It was the show’s busiest ratings since its 2018 interview with Stormy Daniels, according to the New York Times.