6,000 Lagosians benefit from UWGN, 3M palliative packages

By Charles Okonji

In furtherance of the efforts in alleviating suffering occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, a non-governmental organisation, United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), in collaboration with 3M, an international organisation, has stated that over 6,000 persons benefited from the recently concluded palliative distribution exercise in Lagos.

According to the statement made available to the press, Kamil Bakare, Executive Director, UWGN, the duo concluded the distribution of palliatives in Lagos with 2000 care packages containing staple food items and cooking ingredients to vulnerable families and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Epe and Badagry areas of the state.

