69,626-voters-to-participate-in-saturday’s-enugu-by-election

INEC

No Fewer than 69,626 will, on Saturday, October 25, 2020, vote in the 11 wards of Isiuzo State Constituency by-election in Enugu State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, Emeka Ononamadu, revealed that the constituency had 72,289



registered voters, but only 69,626 voters have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

He said there would be 118 polling units and seven voting points to produce the next member of the House of Assembly for the state constituency.

He added that of the 18 registered political parties, only nine met requirements for the by-election namely: AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APC, APN, PDP, PRP and YPP, stressing



that among the nine political parties are six males and three female candidates.

“The election will start at 8.30 a.m. to allow a 30- minute adjustment for the electoral officials to set-up all equipment that will ensure compliance to the COVID-19 protocols and conclude by 2.30 p.m. INEC wants all stakeholders, especially the media to support in mobilising the people to come out en masse and vote candidates of their choice. We are set for the election and we are assuring the people of Enugu State and especially the Isi-Uzo people of a hitch-free, fair and credible election.

“We have already met other stakeholders and the security agencies and we have been of their commitment and impartiality in ensuring adequate protection for all during and after the election.”

Ononamadu added that during the by-election, INEC would ensure compliance with Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols, adding that polling officials and voters would be checked with infrared thermometers, wear face masks and observe physical distancing.

He also said the commission has the required stock of non-sensitive materials for the election and would be distributing them soon.

The seat for Isiuzo state constituency became vacant in April this year, following the death of Chijioke Ugwueze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).