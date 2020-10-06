6ft 10in Texan girl, 17, has world’s longest legs at 4ft 5in

A leggy Texas teen has the longest legs in the world according to Guinness World Records.

Maci Currin, a 17-year-old high school senior who hails from Austin, Texas, proudly stands at 6ft 10in tall and boasts legs that measure well over four feet.

She decided to reach out the Guinness World Records team a few years ago when she was getting measured for some custom made leggings.

‘I realized, oh my God, my legs take up over half of my body,’ she explained.

Maci’s legs account for nearly 60 percent of her body. Her left leg measures at 4ft 5.2in and her right leg measures in at 4ft 4.8in.

In her first interview since being named as having the world’s longest legs Maci, exclusively tells DailyMailTV, ‘I’m excited to have the world’s longest legs. I want to be a role model for younger girls to embrace what God gave them.’

Maci Currin, a 17-year-old high school senior who hails from Austin, Texas proudly stands at 6ft 10in tall and boasts legs that measure well over four feet. She was named as having the world’s longest legs according to Guinness World Records

In the past Maci said she has been bullied for her height and it made her feel uncomfortable during an already awkward time in a young girl’s life

In her first interview since being named as having the world’s longest legs Maci, exclusively tells DailyMailTV, ‘I’m excited to have the world’s longest legs. I want to be a role model for younger girls to embrace what God gave them’

Last February, Guinness World Records came out to Texas to measure her legs, beating out the previous record holder, Russian Ekaterina Lisina whose legs measure 4ft 3in.

While Maci says her height has its advantages, including rarely needing a boost to get something from a cabinet and hardly ever using a ladder, there is a downside.

She said: ‘I have a hard time finding clothing that fits me unless I get it custom made, and I hit my head a lot going through doorways and getting into cars and driving.’

Unless her clothes are made especially for her, she buys off the rack XXX-large hoodies and T-shirts, saying: ‘I like to mostly wear baggy clothing.’

Last February, Guinness World Records came out to Texas to measure her legs, beating out previous record holder Russian Ekaterina Lisina whose legs measure 4ft 3in

Finding shoes are difficult too, she wears a size 16 women’s shoe, which are nearly impossible to find. She often settles for men’s size 15 tennis shoes.

But Maci explained: ‘They don’t fit me that well, they are too wide, I have a narrow foot for my height.’

Maci has always been extraordinarily tall.

When she was born she measured 19in but by the time she was 18 months old Maci towered over other children her age at 36in tall.

When she turned eight she was already 5ft 1in and by the time she was 12 years old, she was 6ft tall.

While most kids grow about two and a half inches per year, Maci grew about five inches a year during her childhood.

And she is still growing, last February Maci said she was 6ft 9.75in now she measures in at 6ft 10in.

Maci said growing up she really didn’t realize she was taller than everyone around her until someone ‘had to tell me.’

Maci is by far the tallest in her family, with her mother Trish being 5ft 7in, her father Cameron 6ft 5in and older brother, Jacob, 19, is 6ft 3in.

While most people would think that a person as tall as Maci would be a star volleyball or basketball player, it’s not the case for the high school student.

She said: ‘I played volleyball in my freshman and sophomore years and now no longer play any sports. I’ve decided to move on.’

Maci said growing up she really didn’t realize she was taller than everyone around her until someone ‘had to tell me.’ Maci is by far the tallest in her family, with her mother Trish being 5ft 7in, her father Cameron 6ft 5in and older brother, Jacob, 19, is 6ft 3in

While most people would think that a person as tall as Maci would be a star volleyball or basketball player, it’s not the case for the high school student. She said: ‘I played volleyball in my freshman and sophomore years and now no longer play any sports. I’ve decided to move on.’ Pictured: Maci with her older 6ft 3in brother

Maci wants to be a social influencer to help other young girls who don’t fit into the ‘norms’ of society. Maci said: ‘I have a few young girls as young as 12 years old, who are taller than average who have reached out to me for advice’

Maci wants to be a social influencer to help other young girls who don’t fit into the ‘norms’ of society.

In the past Maci said she has been bullied for her height and it made her feel uncomfortable during an already awkward time in a young girl’s life.

She said: ‘There was a time in my life I felt really awkward and self-conscious when I first started high school.

‘By my junior year I just stopped caring what everyone thought about me, I’m no longer self-conscious.

‘I believe God created each of us for a reason. Your uniqueness is part of yourself and you shouldn’t hide your uniqueness, you should embrace it.’

Maci wants to use her newfound fame to help other girls who don’t fit into the ‘norm’ of society.

Maci said: ‘I have a few young girls as young as 12 years old, who are taller than average who have reached out to me for advice.

‘I’ve told them not to feel insecure about their height, that they should love themselves because they are special.’

Not only does she want to be a role model for teen girls, she aspires to be the world’s tallest fashion model.

Maci says she gets stares from people every day when she goes out in public.

But she explains: ‘I’m okay with it, now, a few years ago I felt awkward when people would come up to me and ask me for a picture or my height, now I embrace my height.’

One thing the high school senior would like to do before she graduates next year, she wouldn’t mind going to a high school dance. ‘I’ve never been asked to a high school dance, I would like to go to the prom before I graduate. I’m not sure why I haven’t been asked, maybe because I’m taller than any boy in my high school. Who knows?’

Maci’s dream prom date would be to go with actor Timothee Chalamet, but clarifies: ‘Only if he is single’

Not only does Maci embrace her height she pokes fun of herself on her TikTok account posting videos of how her height affects her doing everyday ‘normal’ activities.

After she graduates high school, Maci wants to attend college in the UK.

She said: ‘I heard it’s three years instead of four and a lot less expensive than the US.

One thing the high school senior would like to do before she graduates next year, she wouldn’t mind going to a high school dance. ‘I’ve never been asked to a high school dance, I would like to go to the prom before I graduate. I’m not sure why I haven’t been asked, maybe because I’m taller than any boy in my high school. Who knows?’

But she wants to warn any future dates, ‘I’m really bad at dancing.’

Maci’s dream prom date would be to go with actor Timothee Chalamet, but clarifies: ‘Only if he is single.’

She knows her record won’t last forever and she’s okay with it, saying: ‘I know there is another girl out there that is pretty tall, but I think I’ll have my record for at least a few more years.’