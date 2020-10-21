70-artworks-are-damaged-in-mysterious-‘hushed-up’-attack-at-german-museum

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline and Afp

Published: 07:50 EDT, 21 October 2020 | Updated: 09:44 EDT, 21 October 2020

Vandals have damaged more than 70 artworks and artifacts at some of Berlin‘s most renowned museums in a targeted attack that was kept quiet by authorities for more than two weeks.

Paintings, stone sculptures and sarcophagi at three institutions on the German capital’s UNESCO-listed Museum Island were sprayed with an ‘oily liquid’ which left visible stains, Berlin police have said.

The Pergamon Museum, Neues Museum and Alte Nationalgalerie were all targeted with local media calling the episode ‘one of the biggest attacks on art and antiquities in German post-war history’.

It comes just weeks after a political activist spread outlandish conspiracy theories about the institutions and branded the Pergamon as the centre of a ‘global satanist and corona criminal scene’ where ‘they sacrifice humans at night and abuse children’.

Paintings, stone sculptures and sarcophagi at three institutions on the German capital’s UNESCO-listed Museum Island were sprayed with an ‘oily liquid’ which left visible stains (damaged sarcophagus of Prophet Ahmose at the Neues Museum pictured)

Local media calling the episode ‘one of the biggest attacks on art and antiquities in German post-war history’ (residual stains on thh sarcophagus pictured)

The targeted attack that was kept quiet by authorities for more than two weeks but Friederike Seyfried, director of the Neues Museum, has since highlighted the damage including stains inside a sarcophagus from the Egyptian Court

Police believe the vandalism occurred on October 3, Germany Unity Day, during opening hours at the museums.

‘The state criminal investigation office of the Berlin police has opened a probe over property damage to artworks and artifacts on display,’ spokesman Martin Dams said in an emailed statement.

Dams did not say why neither the museums nor the police had communicated earlier about the attack, which was first reported late Tuesday in German media.

He also did not provide any information about a possible motive.

The ‘oily liquid’ used during the attack has left visible stains on many of the Egyptian exhibits at the Neues Museum

Police believe the vandalism (stain pictured on a pillar at the Neues Museum) occurred on October 3, Germany Unity Day, during opening hours at the museums

More than 70 artworks and artifacts were damaged at three of Berlin’s most renowned museums – the Pergamon Museum, Neues Museum (left) and Alte Nationalgalerie (right) – in a targeted attack that was kept quiet by authorities for more than two weeks

But a report by Die Zeit and public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk noted that Attila Hildmann, an activist who has railed against government measures to contain the coronavirus, had spread outlandish conspiracy theories about the Museum Island in August and September.

Using his Telegram channel, Hildmann claimed the Pergamon Museum, which has been closed for part of the summer due to the pandemic, held the ‘throne of Satan’.

He said the institution was the centre of a ‘global satanist and corona criminal scene’ where ‘they sacrifice humans at night and abuse children’, in an echo of the international QAnon conspiracy movement.

Activist Attila Hildmann (pictured during a rally against the government’s coronavirus restrictions) had spread outlandish conspiracy theories about the Museum Island in August and September

Hildmann branded the Pergamon Museum (pictured) as the centre of a ‘global satanist and corona criminal scene’ where ‘they sacrifice humans at night and abuse children’

Berlin daily Tagesspiegel said that museum visitors who had booked tickets for October 3 had been contacted by police to ask for help with the investigation.

Berlin’s Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to precious artifacts including a legendary bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti and Babylon’s Ishtar Gate.

It attracts around three million visitors each year and is undergoing a major renovation and expansion.