715 households hit by Niger floods

By Justina Asishana, Minna

No fewer than 715 households in 57 communities in Bosso and Paikoro local government areas of Niger State have been affected by floods.

The Head of the Minna Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Wagami Lydia made this disclosure while distributing relief materials to the victims of the flood.

She said the flood also washed away several farms and crops worth millions of naira. The relief items were meant to reduce the suffering of the people affected by flood, she said.

Wagami who was represented by the Head of Search and Rescue unit, Hussaini Isah, said that the flood has destroyed a lot of people’s livelihoods, majority of them being farmers.

The items distributed included rice, beans, maize, mattresses, cement, roofing sheets, and nails, among others.

Isah urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items.