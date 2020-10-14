774,000 jobs: Buhari okays Nov 1 date

President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, to reschedule the commencement date of the Special Public Works Programme from October 1 to November 1, 2020.

The programme is engaging 1000 persons from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country for menial jobs for three months.

A statement signed by the Minister in Abuja yesterday, stated that the approval was based principally on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged and the rains have not abated, whereas the programme was designed for execution during the dry season.

“It is believed that by the 1st of November most of the project sites would be ready for work,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, capturing of those to be engaged by the selected Banks was progressing seamlessly across the 774 LGAs in the country. Information regarding the banks attached to specific LGAs can be found on the project’s website www.specialpublicworks.gov.ng. More information is also available with the various State Selection Committees,” it added.

