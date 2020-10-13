774,000 jobs get Nov 1 take-off date

By Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation

Following heavy rainfall, the Federal Government has shifted the take -off date 774,000 jobs to November 1.

The new job offers, under the Special Public Works Programme, were initially billed to take off from October 1.

But the government said some of the proposed project sites are still water logged.

A statement by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo however, said the capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks is progressing.

The statement said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, to reschedule the commencement date of the Special Public Works Programme from the 1st of October to the 1st of November, 2020.

“The programme is engaging 1000 persons from each of the 774 LGAs in the country for menial jobs for three months.

“The approval is based principally on the Minister’s memo to Mr. President informing him that most of the proposed project sites are still water logged and the rains have not abated, whereas the programme is designed for execution during the dry season.

“It is believed that by the 1st of November most of the project sites would be ready for work.

“Meanwhile, capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks is progressing seamlessly across the 774 LGAs in the country. Information regarding the banks attached to specific LGAs can be found on the project’s website www.specialpublicworks.gov.ng.

“More information are also available with the various State Selection Committees.