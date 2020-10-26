80 Suspects in Police Custody as Arrest of Palliative Looters Begin

The Cross River State Police Command on Sunday began the arrest of those who vandalized various government property in the state capital.

The Command also apprehended those who looted private offices, homes as well as those who invaded the office of a National Assembly member, carting away various empowerment items including tricycles, stage and sound equipment from Calabar International Conference Center, CICC.

Abdulkadir Jimoh, Cross River Commissioner of police, said they have recovered a lot of looted items and have apprehended.

He urged the traditional institutions’ community leaders, faith groups, youth as well as community policing committees including the good people of Cross River to expose looters.

His words: “I want to urge Community leaders, youth group, religious leaders to expose the looters and shame them.

“We have arrested over 80 suspects and they are undergoing interrogation in various security facilities. Looters have 24 hours to return all looted items before the house to house search gets to them as recovery of looted items is ongoing.

He further warned landlord, parents, while appealing to the community and religious leaders not to hide or cover up for any criminal in their environment adding that the house to house search which was in effect was not business as usual.

” No criminal element will be spared, no one who vandalized government property or looted personal effects and invaded people private offices will go unpunished as they will face the full wrath of the law.

” We are already working in synergy with other sister agencies in a bid to fish out the bad egg as well as recover looted items, I will advise all those who are in possession of such items to in their own interest bring them out at conspicuous locations or face justice,” he said

Speaking further, Jimoh said they have so far recovered four new tricycles, water heaters, bathtubs, Air Conditioners, Speakers, Executive chairs amongst other items mostly suspected to be stolen from the Campaign office of House of Representatives member, Hon Etta Mbora.

Other items include stage equipment at the CICC, sewing machines from a garment factory, fumigating equipment, cartons of pesticides and so on.

The Police Boss said the police will not rest until all the perpetrator of arson and the vandalism which took place in the last 72 hours were all apprehended and no stone will be left unturned until total peace returns to the city and the state at large.

Meanwhile the governor, Prof Ben Ayade has Ayade promised 100 thousand naira reward for information on looted property.

Gov Ayade made the promise in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity Mr Christian Ita on Monday.

“We will read One hundred thousand naira to anybody who volunteers information that will lead to the recovery of looted property in the state.

“Anyone with useful information should please contact this number: 0803 450 0531,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...