855 killed, 5,535 injured in 2,080 road crashes in Q2’20 — NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said yesterday the country recorded 2,080 road crashes in the second quarter of this year (Q2’20) with 5,535 Nigerians injured and 855 killed.

The crashes were as a result of speed violation, wrongful overtaking and dangerous overtaking.

In its latest Road Transport Data Report, the bureau noted that 3,334 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes with car accounting for 28 percent.

The report stated: “The Q2’20 road transport data reflected that 2,080 road crashes occurred in Q2 2020. Speed violation is reported as the major cause of road crashes in Q2 2020 and it accounted for 47 percent of the total road crashes reported

‘’Wrongful overtaking followed closely as it accounted for 10 percent of the total road crashes recorded, while dangerous overtaking recorded the least of the total road crashes reported. Similarly, a total of 855 Nigerians got killed in the road traffic crashes recorded in Q2 2020. Out of the total Nigerians that got killed, 788 are adults representing 92 percent of the figure while the remaining 67 Nigerians are children representing 8 percent. 694 male Nigerians, representing 81 percent, got killed in road crashes in Q2’20 while 161 female Nigerians, representing 19 percent got killed.“

A total of 5,535 Nigerians got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded. Of the total Nigerians that got injured, 5,166 are adults representing 93 percent, while the remaining 369 Nigerians are children representing 7 percent.

‘’4,393 male Nigerians, representing 79 percent, got injured in road crashes in Q2’20 while 1,142 female Nigerians, representing

21 percent got injured.

“A total of 3,334 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q2’20. Car is reported to be the major type of vehicle involved in road crashes and it accounted for 28 percent of the vehicles involved in road crashes reported followed by Motorcycle and Minibus as they both accounted for 24 percent and 15 percent respectively.

“Data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in Q2’20 reflected that 64 percent of vehicles are commercial (2,124), 35 percent are private (1,166) and 1.0 percent are government with 44 vehicles involved.”

