91-year-old-coronavirus-survivor-paints-whimsical-watercolors-every-day-of-the-pandemic

A 91-year-old coronavirus survivor is bringing hope and joy to others by painting a playful watercolor each day of the pandemic.

Bonnie Bowen of Columbus, Ohio, was challenged by her daughter Betsy Hampton to paint daily pictures and post them on Facebook as a way to stay in touch with family and friends, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The nonagenarian has always been an artist, but she has created more than 200 watercolors during the global crisis. Many of her early paintings depict frontline workers, social distancing, and people singing from their windows while in lockdown.

Sparking joy: Bonnie Bowen, 91, of Columbus, Ohio, has painted a whimsical watercolor every day of the coronavirus pandemic

Incredible: The artist has created more than 200 watercolors during the global crisis

Timely: One of Bowen’s images shows Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, demonstrating social distancing with her daughter

Initially, Bowen would text a daily photo of her artwork to her daughter, who would share it on her personal Facebook page.

Thinking others would also appreciate the artwork, Hampton created a separate page dedicated to showcasing her mother’s creations.

‘We want to make people happy,’ she said. ‘With the election, COVID, and the flu, good God in heaven, we need something light.’

More than 4,000 people follow Bowen’s #belikebonnie visual arts page, and fans include the likes of Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb; Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; Dr. Rustin Moore, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Ohio State University; and Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Health battle: Bowen was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September and was sick for about two to three weeks before she recovered

Bringing hope: Many of her early paintings from the pandemic depict frontline workers, social distancing, and people singing from their windows while in lockdown

Local hero: Bowen has painted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine several times, and he’s one of the many fans of her artwork

Beginning: Bowen was challenged by her daughter Betsy Hampton to paint daily pictures and post them on Facebook as a way to keep in touch with family and friends

Popular: Bowen’s daughter eventually started a Facebook page to showcase her artwork and she has more than 4,000 followers

Bowen has painted DeWine and Acton several times, and her fanciful scenes have struck a chord with fans who love to comment on the pictures and praise her for her work.

One popular watercolor was inspired by a photograph of Acton and her daughter demonstrating what social distancing looks like.

‘Things like this are what get us through these dark days,’ Acton told The Columbus Dispatch. ‘She saved others in the pandemic. They’re whimsical, yes, but you can read in the comments [on Facebook] that she saved people.’

The artist has since opened her own Etsy shop where she sells prints, masks, shirts, greeting cards, and calendars featuring her work.

Bowen was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September and was sick for about two to three weeks. Hampton said they had more than 200,000 prayer requests when her mother was battling the virus.

Incredible: The artist has since opened her own Etsy shop where she sells prints, masks, shirts, greeting cards, and calendars featuring her work

Inspiration: Bowen she started drawing what she calls ‘the wine girls’ in the early 2000s. The figures are done in the same style as the ones she has been drawing during the pandemic

Clever: Bowen said one of her favorites is the ‘flatten the curve’ that shows a woman bent over — with her contorted body resembling a curve on a graph— and reaching for a glass of wine

Too cute: The coronavirus survivor recently painted a picture of her granddaughter raking leaves

‘Tis the season! Bowen’s latest works have been inspired by autumn and include pictures of jack-o’-lanterns and fall foliage

She knew her mom was out of the woods and feeling better when she got out of bed and finished four paintings.

Bowen has been making art her entire life, but she started drawing what she calls ‘the wine girls’ in the early 2000s. Much like the name suggests, the pictures depict various scenes of women happily drinking wine.

The figures are done in the same style as the ones she has been drawing during the pandemic, and while she still creates pictures of women enjoying wine, her more recent paintings carry a more profound message.

‘One of my favorites is this “flatten the curve” one,” Bowen said of her watercolor showing a woman bent over — with her contorted body resembling a curve on a graph— and reaching for a glass of wine.

‘Every one has a story behind it. It’s just fun.’