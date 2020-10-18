92,651 candidates write common entrance exams nationwide

A total of 92,591 candidates, yesterday, sat for the 2019/2020 Common Entrance Examination conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) in 639 centres nationwide.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made this known in Abuja while monitoring the examination around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He expressed satisfaction in its conduct and commended the candidates for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

He said the government had noted areas to improve on while planning future examinations, adding that



results would be released on time to bridge the gab created by pandemic-induced closure of schools.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, disclosed that the current carrying capacity of 104 Federal Government colleges is 30,000, adding that six new colleges were established to create more access and improve available spaces for intending candidates.

Echono commended the significant improvement in the numbers of registered candidates from Zamfara State which was 1,742, the highest since its creation.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, disclosed that over 280 internal monitors were recruited nationwide to monitor the examination.

According to Prof. Obioma, “26,006 candidates registered in aLagos state, 9,763 in FCT-Abuja, Anambra 6,440, Imo State 4781, Enugu State 4457,Delta State, 2,929, Niger State, 2766, Oyo State 2,258,Ogun State 2,600, ,Kaduna 1197 candidates…”