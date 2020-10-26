World News A Bid to Steal Home Offers a Taste of the 20th Century By Tyler Kepner 52 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 No, it wasn’t 1955 in Yankee Stadium, but yes, Manuel Margot tried to match Jackie Robinson in the World Series. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments