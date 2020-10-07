World News A Choir Finds a Way to Sing. Just Ignore the Steering Wheel. By Bob Morris 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 0 Choruses are a pandemic no-no, but there is a solution. One music-starved writer joined a drive-in rehearsal. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments