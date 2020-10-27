A Humane Approach To Quelling Unrest

Nigerians are currently living through an unprecedented time of epic proportion. Against the backdrop of a deadly relentless pandemic and its

resulting economic and societal collapse, Nigerian protesters are killed by

security forces while engaging in a peaceful protest calling for reforms.

These are difficult times for the Nigerian military and police. They are tasked

with quelling the rising tensions; often put in situations where split-second

decisions must be made in the heat of the moment: decisions often

questioned in the aftermath by administrators and the public with no

understanding of the conditions prompting those decisions.

Nigerians are now collectively experiencing a severe time of moral testing.

Nigeria’s leaders have an opportunity to rise to the challenge with new and

better ways of solving the myriad societal flaws. The challenge is in knowing

what are the most correct courses of action, and in having the inner

fortitude to follow through with those correct courses of action. So — how

can Nigeria most effectively create positive change during these troubling

times of extreme social discord?

When answers elude the mind, those answers can be found within. All of us

possess the means to elevate not only our own consciousness but the

consciousness of those around us and even the collective consciousness of

an entire country. With greater clarity of mind and a broader perspective, we

can then see clearly the most positive courses of action to take in any given

situation. Transcendental Meditation® (TM®) is a proven, effective way to

bring about this increased mental clarity and broad comprehension.

TM is a non-religious, powerful brain-based technology. Extensive peer-

reviewed research shows TM is an effective means not only to reduce

individual stress but also to effectively and efficiently reduce the high levels

of collective stress-causing insurmountable societal problems; to thereby

create lasting peace and prosperity.

Published scientific research has shown that when just 1% of a given population practice the TM technique, crime rates and other negative social trends drop sharply. Extensive research on the advanced TM-Sidhi program

has repeatedly demonstrated that group practice creates the same

measurable transformation in social trends: positive solutions to ongoing

problems occur naturally and society shifts from division to unity.

Early TM studies found that when 1% of the population of US Midwestern

cities practiced the TM technique, crime rates decreased. A follow-up study

published in 1981 took new factors into account: population density, median

education, percentage of people in the same home after five years, and per

capita income. Crime data was taken from public sources. The results of this

research supported the initial hypothesis: a comparatively small number of

people practicing TM can reduce crime rates in a given area.

Over the years, other peer-reviewed studies have noted repeated indications

that the collective consciousness of a society or a nation is impacted

positively by TM, and the TM advanced practices have demonstrated a

positive, measurable effect on reducing collective stress. A series of four

studies, published in 2016 and 2017, charted changes in US crime and

fatality rates between 2007 and 2010 that were attributable to TM and its

advanced group practices. During the experimental period of these US

studies, rates of violent crimes, including homicides, aggravated assault,

robbery, and rape all decreased compared to the baseline period. A follow-

up study, which has been submitted for publication, provides evidence that

after the group diminished in size in 2011, violent social trends again

worsened. This outcome indicates that the improvements only took place

and had a lasting effect when the group was of a sufficient size and engaged

in group practice daily.

The TM-Sidhi program was utilized in Washington D.C. over a two-month

period in the summer of 1993, where 4,000 meditators gathered for an

experiment to lower crime. The result, as documented by an independent

board of criminologists, was a 24% reduction in criminal violence. This

profound reduction in social stress also influenced the public approval of the

U.S. president, which suddenly changed from a negative trend to a positive

trend, as predicted.

If members of the Nigerian military and police were to learn TM and

particularly its advanced practices, the security forces have access to a

powerful tool for reducing tensions and violence. They would also gain the

benefits of increases in calmness, clarity of mind, happiness, creativity, and

energy, as proven by hundreds of independent research studies.

This evidence-based approach is also a highly effective tool for stress-related

conditions such as PTSD, brain function, and cardiovascular health.

While this approach may seem too simple to be true, sometimes the

simplest approach is the most effective. We recommend the following

books: An Antidote to Violence: Evaluating the Evidence, by Barry Spivack

and Patricia Anne Saunders, and The Coherence Effect by Robert Keith

Wallace, Jay Marcus, Christopher Clark. These new books detail in depth the

extensive supporting scientific research for utilizing TM to dispel violence and

to alleviate PTSD.

The current times of pandemic, protest, and economic collapse is the perfect

opportunity for Nigerian leaders to re-evaluate their approaches to all

societal issues, and to evaluate for themselves the usefulness of TM as

a powerful tool for their security forces to use in keeping the peace and also

for their own mental health under stressful conditions.

Nigerian leaders have no time to lose as the very fabric of Nigerian society

collapses; they would be wise to adopt this effective solution to these issues

and the resulting societal discord before is too late.

