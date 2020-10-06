A law report with a difference

Title: A Compendium of Cases of Electronic Evidence (2020)

Reviewer: A. Y. Mohammed

Editor: Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye

Pages: 524

Publisher: Jurist Publications Series

Introductory remark

In 2010, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, published a light pamphlet entitled: Admissibility of Electronic Evidence: The Journey So Far. The said pamphlet, small as it was, became a springboard, perhaps fortuitous, for other publications which subsequently emerged from the same stable and relating to the subject of electronic evidence. These include the book entitled: A Guide to Admissibility of Electronic Evidence(2016), which bludgeoned, eight years after the publication of the seminal pamphlet, into a much bigger work simply entitled: Electronic Evidence (2018).

Up till now, the last-mentioned book has remained a trail blazer and a rare gift to the world of Nigerian jurisprudence, advocacy, adjudication and administration of justice in general. Indeed, it remains unrivaled as the only comprehensive work on electronic evidence in Nigeria, which, in the words of Evidence Act, 2011 (s.84), is identified as “a statement contained in a document produced by a computer”.

A Compendium of Cases on Electronic Evidence is yet another trail blazer – indeed, a towering feat of jurisprudential intellectualism from the stable of his Lordship and in the same field of study – entitled: A Compendium of Cases of Electronic Evidence (2020). In terms of its depth, contemporaneity and relevance to advocacy, adjudication and administration of justice in Nigeria, the book appears to be matched only by its afore-mentioned forerunner, Electronic Evidence (2018). All the same, the former is best regarded as an indispensable companion to the latter, rather than as its rival, for both are apparently designed to achieve complimentary purposes. Arguably, therefore, the two books now dominate the still scanty field of literature on electronic evidence in Nigeria.

The review

The book, A Compendium of Cases of Electronic Evidence (2020), is essentially a law report. However, as will be shown shortly, it offers a lot more than just being a “law report” in the strict traditional sense of that expression or nomenclature. It features, in its front pages, introductory materials such as the following: a tribute by the learned author/editor to the recently deceased Chief judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, CON; a foreword by Joseph Bodunrin Daudu, SAN, FCIARB (UK); succinct remarks on the merits of the book by the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Adebola Olusuyi; a preface by the author/editor; an index of subject matters and legal principles emanating from the cases reported therein; a list of the cases reported or cited therein; and a list of statutes, regulations and rules of court referred to in those cases. All of these are to be found in preliminary pages xi – xxxix of the book.

Structurally, the main text of the book is divided into five segments or parts. The first part contains the learned author/editor’s scintillating and elucidating commentaries on each of the 30 judgments reported in the book. Therein, his Lordship delved into the period before the enactment of the Evidence Act, 2011 and identified therein the existence of two schools of thought among the courts in their different approaches to the admissibility of electronically-generated documents. These were what the author/editor referred to as the conservative and the liberal schools respectively. The conservative school had routinely rejected such documents when tendered in evidence on the ground that they could not be accommodated within the scheme of the old Evidence Act, while according to the learned author/editor, the courts which followed the liberal school of thought “saw beyond the letters of the law… [t]hey were steadfast enough to shift from the prevailing paradigm.” The dichotomy in the judicial efforts to grapple with the problematic issue of admissibility of computer-generated documents persisted until the advent of the Evidence Act, 2011, section 84 of which encapsulates the entire corpus of the statutory provisions in respect of electronic evidence in Nigeria. His Lordship traced how the law in this area has developed through interpretation and application of the said provisions by the courts in Nigeria, since the Act came into being. In this regard, his Lordship ably undertakes a case by case dissection of the facts and principles of law as developed by the courts in their individual interpretative efforts vis-à-vis the novel provisions of section 84 of the Evidence Act, 2011, by highlighting and discussing topical issues such as the following: admissibility of electronically-generated public documents, the dichotomy between primary and secondary documentary evidence and whether applicable to electronic evidence, the judicial mosaic of approaches to the authentication or certification required under section 84 of the Act, hearsay evidence in relation to that section, whether the maker of an electronic evidence must be called as a witness, ways of proving text messages, service of court process by electronic means, etc. etc.

The second part (which occupies in pages 19 – 31 of the book) serves the reader with a summary of the notable points and principles that crystallised in the reported cases. Here again, the case by case approach is adopted by the learned author/editor. Although thematically related to the analysis of principles of electronic evidence in the first part of the book – i.e. as developed by the courts through their interpretation of the relevant statutory provisions – what the second part offers is quite different. Therein, the learned author/editor extracts, with consummate editorial skill and without the interpolation of comment, diverse notable pronouncements of the courts in the reported cases, from which the distillation of facts, principles of law and the commentaries offered thereon by the learned author/editor in the first part of the book take their roots.

Parts three and four contain the core law-report segments of the book, comprising the reported judgments of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal respectively in the field of electronic evidence. Interestingly, however, it is to be observed that the way and manner of setting down the reported cases differ considerably from the traditional methodology of law reporting that lawyers are used to. The novelty of the editorial style adopted by the learned author/editor is described at page xxiii of the book as follows:

“As a mark of departure from traditional law reporting, I have avoided the use of headnotes, but proceeded to synthesise the facts, principles and summaries of arguments of learned counsel in simple and clear form.”

Undoubtedly, therefore, the new editorial style or approach to the art of law reporting offers a viable and effective leeway for future endeavours in the same field.

The book captures effectively the dynamics of the growth of the law of evidence, both in Nigeria and other jurisdictions such as the U.K., United States, India and Singapore. The depth and extensive nature of the analysis contained therein are underscored by the fact that it has to do, like its predecessor Electronic Evidence (also by the same author), with just one provision of the Evidence Act, 2011 (i.e. section 84 thereof). It is, no doubt, a worthy addition to the existing legal literature on the subject of electronic evidence as pioneered by the same learned author/editor in his previous publications. Thus, its dedication to the late Justice Ajanah, is timely and apposite. Indeed, it is also an honour well-deserved, having regard to the illustrious career of the late CJ, as an advocate at the beginning of that career and subsequently as an astute, intellectually accomplished and conscientious Judex.

Finally, like its predecessors, the book is a very informative reference material not only for members of the legal profession, but also for the stakeholders in the public and private sectors of the economy, in which the use of computer and electronic technology for the production, storage and retrieval of different species of computer-generated documents and information has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

I, therefore, have no reservation in commending this book to all the above-mentioned users for its richness, authoritative handling of its subject matter and zest or piquancy it adds to the practice of the law.