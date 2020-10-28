a-san-francisco-grocery-store-is-selling-bouquets-of-dead-fall-leaves-for-$15-a-bunch

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

An upscale San Francisco grocery store is selling arrangements of ‘organic’ fall leaves for $15 a bunch.

Bi-Rite, which has locations on Divisadero and 18th Streets in the northern California city, is selling the bouquets of dead leaves in its flower section this season with a price tag of $14.95.

The turned leaves, which are labeled ‘organic’ and ‘farm direct,’ come from maple trees at McGinnis Ranch in Watsonville, California.

Customer Emily Iverson snapped a photo of the unexpected bouquet, showing bunches of red and yellow leaves wrapped in brown paper.

The leaves are also pesticide-free and the farm where they were pruned is certified organic.

Bi-Rite justified the steep price to Vice, saying: ‘Our prices are a reflection of the quality of the food, ingredients and flowers we sell, which come from farmers and ranchers who use methods that protect the land and the people who work it.

‘We want to pay these farmers who operate more responsibly a fair price to help ensure they can continue farming for decades to come,’ a spokesperson said.

According to the New York Post, McGinnis Ranch sells the leaves to the market for $7.50, with Bi-Rite turning them around for a 100 per cent profit.

‘They are three- to five-foot tall branches with beautiful leaves,’ Sandi McGinnis-Garcia of McGinnis said of the work involved in picking the leaves.

‘I have to get on a ladder, put it in a cooler of water and drive the 99 miles to the city. It’s not like I am snapping off branches from the side of the road.’

Meanwhile, Bi-Rite says it will continue to offer other types of leaves throughout the fall.

‘As the maple season winds down, we expect to have other autumn leaves, such as oak and pistache, from Figone Ranch,’ Bi-Rite said.