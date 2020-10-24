a-third-of-americans-have-lied-to-their-significant-other-about-their-number-of-sexual-partners

A third of Americans have lied to a significant other about their number of sexual partners, according to new research.

A study of 2,000 Americans who’ve had sex found that 32 per cent have fibbed about how many past partners they have, with more men than women admitting to lying.

The results revealed that one in five held back the truth because they thought their partner would judge their real number.

Seventeen percent of respondents thought their partner’s number was too different from their real one, so they chose a fake number closer to their partner’s.

It’s no wonder so many are hiding their ‘number,’ since it came out as one of the most uncomfortable topics to discuss with a significant other.

Most uncomfortable conversation topics with romantic partners Number of sexual partners: 45% Past sexual experiences: 45% Sexual preferences: 33% Kinks: 32% What they can do better in bed: 27%

The survey, commissioned by Lelo and conducted by OnePoll, found other tricky conversation topics were past sexual experiences (45 per cent) and sexual preferences (33 per cent).

Of those respondents currently in a relationship (75 per cent) two in five have not shared their ‘number’ with their partner.

When asked why they’ve held their number back, almost half (48 per cent) confessed they’d be worried about their partner’s reaction to it.

Results found 61 per cent of men were losing sleep over their partner’s possible reaction to their number, while only 40 per cent of women felt the same.

Still, 58 per cent of respondents in a relationship opted to disclose their number to their significant other.

A third of respondents shared their digits within six months, and 40 per cent dished in the first three months of the relationship.

Almost a quarter shared their number just because their partner told them theirs.

Twenty-two percent confessed that they tell their S.O. everything, and one in five disclosed it simply because they were asked.

It’s a real leap of faith to share something so personal with a partner, as 60 per cent think there’s a stigma that makes them hesitant to discuss their sexual preferences and kinks.

And three quarters think there’s a negative stigma lingering around women’s sexuality and sexual freedom.

‘The fact that 60 per cent of the respondents are hesitant to share their kinks with their partner isn’t as surprising as we’d like to think,’ said Sara Kranjčec Jukić, Brand Manager for Lelo.

Most important topics to discuss with romantic partners Sexual preferences: 59% Consent: 53% What they can do better in bed: 41% Kinks: 35% What I can do better in bed: 34% Number of partners: 31% Previous sexual preferences: 30%

‘Unfortunately, society’s general attitude towards sex and pleasure skews our perception of what we can and cannot share with our partners.

‘While there is a negative stigma surrounding kink, it’s mostly due to the lack of public discourse about it. Were we to talk more often and more openly about sexual preferences and human sexuality in general, a lot of people would have a lot less difficulty accepting themselves and, in turn, sharing these thoughts with their partners.

‘Sharing something like this with a partner can only deepen the intimacy of the relationship.’

The data showed promising results that Americans are slowly becoming more open about their sexuality.

Almost three in four think conversations about sexuality have come a long way to being more open in the past five years alone, with many stressing the importance of talking about sexual preferences and consent.

‘Open communication is the only effective way to achieve a healthy and fulfilling sexual and romantic relationship, everything else is just a temporary fix,’ added Sara Kranjčec Jukić.

‘It’s important to remember that your partner is not a mind reader and unless you voice your needs, some of them will remain unfulfilled to both partners’ dissatisfaction.

‘But before all of that, the most important thing is to take the time to know and accept yourself. With 59 per cent of the respondents putting sexual preferences as an important topic to speak to their partners about, I’d say we’re on the right track. I just wish we would get there sooner.