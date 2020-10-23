abductors-of-mother-of-five-demand-n50m-ransom

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Abductors of a mother of five children, Mrs. Christy Efede, have demanded N50 million ransom for her release.

Efede, who is the chief executive officer of Efe Samtex Pharmacy Limited, was kidnapped at gunpoint around 8pm on Tuesday.

The Nation gathered the kidnappers had put a call across to one of her relatives on Wednesday night to make the demand.

She was reportedly whisked to an unknown destination in her Sienna space bus along Airport Road while returning from the head office of her pharmacy at Ometa in Warri South council area of the state.

Efede was with three of her apprentices when she was ambushed.

One of them, identified as Friday, was said to have been shot and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Family members of the victim are reportedly worried given the frail health of the victim, said to be hypertensive and had once suffered partial stroke.

Efforts to get comments from the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were futile as of the time of filing this report.