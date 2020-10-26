abdulrazaq-relaxes-curfew-in-ilorin

By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ilorin.

The curfew is now between 6pm and 8am daily.

Abdulrazaq declared a-24 hour curfew in Ilorin metropolis following violent attacks and looting of public and private concerns on Friday last week by hoodlums that masqueraded as EndSARS protesters.

In a statement, the governor’s spokesperson Rafiu Ajakaye said: “A review of the situation in the Ilorin, the Kwara state capital suggested a relative calm.

Read Also: Lagos curfew now 8pm to 6am

“The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalised public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

“Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. daily until further notice.

“This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m. and 6p.m daily within the metropolis.



“Even so, the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.”