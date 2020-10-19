Abedi Pele’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew said he was “feeling fine” after missing Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton following a positive coronavirus test.

Ghana’s Ayew and son of Abedi Pele, was absent from the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park and Palace boss Roy Hodgson later revealed a positive virus test was the reason.

Ayew has gone into self-isolation but insisted he was not showing any symptoms, tweeting: “Sadly I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have begun quarantine in line with the health guidance.

“Thankfully, I am feeling fine and do not have any symptoms. I will be cheering on the boys from home and look forward to being back on the pitch soon. Stay safe.”

Ayew, yet to score in five appearances for Palace this season, had been away with his country during the international break and Hodgson expressed frustration at the situation.

“Unfortunately he tested positive in our last test on Friday for COVID. He’s been away with Ghana, which we weren’t exactly delighted to have to accept he had to do,” Hodgson said.

“Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe, when they’ve gone back to their clubs they’ve tested positive. And now we have the guidelines before we see him again.”