Abeokuta traffic advisory as #EndSARS mega protest hits streets

In view of the ABEOKUTA MEGA PROTEST 2.0 (TOTAL LOCKDOWN), scheduled to hold on Monday, 19th October 2020, at the NNPC MEGA STATION axis, by 0600hrs-1800hrs, motorists going towards Okemosan, Kobape, Siun and Sagamu Interchange are implored to please follow the alternative routes below:

TRACE in Ogun State has released a guide on how to avoid being caught in the mix.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES!!

* Kuto- Isabo-Ijaiye-Iyana/Mortuary-Kemta/Olokuta-Judges Quarters-Okemosan-Kobape/Siun Interchange and vice-versa.

* Kuto-Isabo-Ijaye, Iyana/Mortuary-Abiolaway-Iyanalukosi-Federal High Court, Okemosan-Kobape-Siun/Sagamu Interchange and vice versa.

2 Furthermore, motorists living around Panseke, Adigbe, Quarry, Agbeloba, Kuforiji-Olubi, Pepsi, Akin-Olugbade, Totoro, Omida and Ibara Housing Estate who usually clinch towards Panseke to continue their journey towards other routes are strongly admonished to also avoid the axis (Panseke) tomorrow.

3. Nevertheless, such aforementioned motorists should find their way through Mango junction en route Oluwo junction then turn right towards Ojere (Mapoly, down to Oba-Kabape/Abeokuta Expressway.



But for those going towards Abeokuta township from Oluwo junction, turn left then align your movement towards a link road by the right behind Indices Hotel and find your way from there to OPIC Roundabout and continue your journey, but please avoid NNPC/MEGA Station.

4. Moreover, motorists living within Ibara Housing Estate or using Ibara Housing Estate to link Panseke should avoid Panseke, please.

5. However, those going towards Ojere (Mapoly) should find their way through the Ibara Housing Estate down to Iyana-Oloke junction and turn left enroute Ojere (Mapoly).

6. Above all, TRACE Corps urges the general public, particularly the motoring public, who need to go out should please leave their homes early in the morning to avoid being stuck up in traffic.

7. In this regard, any inconveniences are highly regretted, please.

8. You have been properly guided.

9. Thank you.

SIGNED.



Cdr Babatunde Akinbiyi.



TRACE Corps PRO (M&S)



For: TRACE Corps Commanser/CEO.



18th October, 2020.

Vanguard