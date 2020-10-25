abia-govt-relaxes-curfew

A file photo of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

The Abia State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on some cities after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu directed that the curfew in the state be relaxed to now take effect from 8 am to 5 pm from Sunday.

While asking residents of the state to go about their normal businesses within the relaxation window, the governor warned that they should return back home during the new curfew time.

“We wish to inform members of the public that the planned relaxation of curfew in the state will now be from 8 am-5 pm starting from Sunday, 25th October 2020,” the statement partly read.

“Members of the public are free to move and go about their normal businesses within the relaxation window but ensure they are back home during the new curfew time of 5 pm to 8 am daily.”

The Commissioner, however, said that workers on essential duties including medical and paramedical personnel, journalists, men of fire service etc are exempted from the curfew.