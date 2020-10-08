Abia trains rice farmers, expects six tonnes per hectare

A three-month training course on Sawah Expansion Strategy of Sawah Ecotechnology for Rice Farming is ongoing for farmers selected from the Abia State rice growing Farmers’ Cooperative Societies in the state and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

During the flag-off of the training at the Sawah Demonstration Field at Ajataeretu in Umuahia North LGA, the Programme Manager, Abia State Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), Chief Israel Amanze, said the state was determined to attain a minimum of six tonnes per hectare in rice output from next harvest.

The training was organized by the state ADP in collaboration with the National Center for Agricultural Mechanization NCAM who was represented in the training by Mr Dada Temitope.

Temitope said that the Sawah Ecotecnology training is a Federal Government Initiative to empower rice farmers and boost their capacity through training and demonstration.