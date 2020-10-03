Abia youths want officers fingered in extra-judicial killings prosecuted

Following cases of extra-judicial killing, which allegedly took place in Abia State recently, especially the COVID-19 lockdown, an apex youth body in the South East, under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has called on relevant authorities to prosecute the police officers accused of committing the crimes.

In a statement yesterday by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, and the Secretary-General, Kanice Igwe, the group said: “It is sad to state that during the lockdown, some police officers in Abia State command carried out extra-judicial killings in places like Ururuka and Ohafia under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 protocols. But since the arrest of the officers in question, no form of hearing, trial or prosecution has followed.

“The idea of keeping the officers for too long under protective custody is an injustice and a deviation from the promise made by the state command of the Police that it would set up a high-powered committee to look into the issue.”

While lamenting the deaths of innocent Abians, the Coalition demanded that the facts surrounding the killings that occurred during the lockdown be inquired into, and justice are done.

“As a front for progressives, we demand a rejig of the police in areas of recruitment, training, welfare, promotion, and working condition, else we would not be making an inch of headway,” the Coalition said.