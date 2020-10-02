Abiodun nominates ex- NUJ President, TASUED VC as Commissioners

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ondo Governor Dapo Abiodun has forwarded two nominees, former National President Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Waheed Odusile and Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, to the House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

In a letter to Speaker Kunle Oluomo on Friday, Abiodun urged the House to screen Arigbabu for Education, Science and Technology portfolio while he named Odusile as the Commissioner-designate-for Information and Strategy.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Kunle Somorin also announced appointment of two new General Managers: Fola Onifade for the State Signage and Advertising Agency and Sesan Asenuga for Parks and Garages Development Board.

Tolu Bankole was named Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Ifekayode Akinbode will serve as a Consultant (Media).

Odusile, who served as President of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), was Managing Editor with The Nation Newspapers.

Odusile has experience across the broadcast and print journalism, spanning three and a half decades.

Arigbabu, a Professor of Mathematics Education, holds a PhD from the prestigious University of South Africa, Pretoria in Mathematics, Science and Technology with specialisation in Mathematics Education.

Both nominees are expected to be screened in the coming weeks.