Abiodun nominates former NUJ President, TASUED VC as Commissioners

Abiodun. Photo; TWITTER/DABIODUNMFR

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has nominated former national president of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Waheed Odusile as Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Abiodun also named VC of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu as Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin disclosed that Abiodun forwarded the names of the nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. He also announced the appointment of two new General Managers, Fola Onifade for the State Signage and Advertising Agency and Sesan Asenuga for Parks and Garages Development Board.

Tolu Bankole was named senior special assistant to the governor and Ifekayode Akinbode will serve as a media consultant.