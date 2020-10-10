Abiodun’s undue generosity

Lekan Otufodunrin

I HAVE no problem with the concept of the Big Brother Naija reality show to the extent that it is with the rights of the initiators and sponsors of the programme to come up with any creative ideas of theirs that suits them for whatever purpose.

I also do not begrudge the participants for whatever the chose to do in the House to win the hearts of viewers to win the ultimate prize.

The good thing about the programme is that viewing is optional. Except anyone decides to watch it, you may spare yourself of whatever is going on in the house which you don’t approve of.

Although the widespread reporting and discussion about the escapades of the participants on all platforms may make it difficult to completely be oblivious of what is going on House, it is still a matter of choice to want to know more than the snippets.

Those who argue that some aspects of the programme may be promoting what they consider as bad behaviour may have a point, but good or bad is a matter of choice, especially in a new media-driven age when there is not much that can be done about what people can to watch.

Notwithstanding what those who fault the programme say, what cannot be denied is that it has been beneficial to the participants in various ways considering the prize money and other benefits they get for participating.

However, the decision of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun to reward the winner of this year’s edition, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe with a house and N5 million is unjustifiable despite the justification by him and his aides.

It is understandable that the governor wanted to catch in on the hype of the BBN since one of his citizens won the reality show, but he took it too far with what he gave the winner.

It would have been enough for the winner to be named a youth ambassador for whatever it is worth, but the extra reward in addition to the N85 million prize has won was clearly a waste of the limited resources of the state.

For a state that has not been able to pay the minimum wage and meet many other obligations, the governor was simply playing up to the gallery in the name of supporting youth development and the growth of the entertainment industry.

There are definitely many other youths in Ogun State who have excelled in non-controversial competitions like BBN and endeavours that deserve recognition and rewards but have not been given.

Governor Abiodun’s “generosity” to Laycon who already has N85m plus prize money is a reinforcement of the wrong impression to youths that the best way to fame is through entertainment programmes like BBN. While accomplishments in entertainment should be acknowledged, it should not be given undue official attention as the governor has done in this instance.

Reward to exceptional performance should be institutionalised to encourage youths in the state instead of whimsical precedence that may not be applied in other deserving cases.

If government expenditure is usually based on the crucial needs of the citizens, Governors and other and other officeholders will be more careful in how they spend the resources of their states. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

Laycon should have been urged to support whatever youth development project the state government has instead of being additional money out of the limited resources available to the state.

There are better ways of judiciously spending government resources, especially in a state where many projects are begging for attention, than indulging in undue generosity.