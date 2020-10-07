Abiru promises poverty alleviation

Agency Reporter

Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the October 31 Lagos East senatorial election, on Tuesday took his campaign to Ikorodu riverine.

He promised the people empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Speaking at a rally at Ijede, he said he would focus on poverty alleviation, empowerment and welfare of the people, if elected.

“The focal points in my tenure will be empowerment, poverty alleviation and skills acquisition so as to bridge the skills gap.

“I will use my 32 years’ experience to bring development to the local governments and LCDAs that make up the senatorial district,” Abiru said.

Also speaking at the rally, Mr. Kaoli Olusanya, the chairman, Tokunbo Abiru Campaign Team, urged the people to vote en masse for the APC candidate.

Olusanya described Abiru as a progressive-minded person with vast experience in the private sector and urged the people to elect him as a senator to fast-track development of the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiru’s campaign team also visited the palace of the Obateru of Egbin, Oba Abdulhakeem Oyebo, and that of the Adegoruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Orimadegun Kasali.

Both monarchs promised to ensure safety of lives and property in their areas during the October 31 poll.

Among APC chieftains present at the rally were Jimi Benson and Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader Lagos State House of Assembly.