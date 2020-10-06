Abiru to institute N1 billion suit against Gbadamosi’s media director

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has vowed to file N1 billion suit against the Media Director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Campaign Council, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, for alleged character defamation.

He also asked PDP’s media director to retract all defamatory publications against his person within seven days or he might consider legal proceedings.

Abiru’s reaction is coming on the heels of the allegation by Pearse that APC has disregard for the rule of law and disrespect for citizens of the state.

He noted that Pearse’s allegations amounted to a very serious case of libel, which he said, had caused him considerable distress and embarrassment.

MEANWHILE, a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, has warned members of the party to beware of moles that are out to sabotage the party’s chances of winning the bye-election.

George, who spoke at the commissioning of campaign office for Gbadamosi, yesterday, accused the state’s chairman, Deji Doherty, of hobnobbing with moles who never wish the party well. He wondered of what importance is Ayodele Fayose, to Lagos chapter, accusing him of being a mole working for the interest of APC.