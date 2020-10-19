Abiru urges Inspector-General of Police to probe Gbadamosi’s murder allegation

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Lagos East Senatorial District by-election scheduled for October 31, 2020, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the attempted murder allegation leveled against him by his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi.

In a letter through his counsel, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), to the IGP stating that the police should duly investigate the matter, the APC candidate said it was important to expose and apprehend those who attempted to murder Gbadamosi and members of his campaign team.

In the two-page letter, yesterday, Abiru described the allegations as grave, thereby appealing to the IGP “to institute a detailed investigation that would basically ascertain the veracity of the allegations made publicly by the PDP candidate against him.”

He urged the IGP to use his office to expedite action and arrest the perpetrator if there was any as alleged by the PDP candidate.

The letter added that Abiru had never been involved in any criminal cases during his years in public service and in the financial sector of the country.