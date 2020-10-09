Abiru’s baptism of fire

The APC candidate for the Lagos East senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, can no longer be called a neophyte in politics because he got his baptism of fire during the week.

Sources close to the banker-turned-politician claim he was shocked beyond words when he first read the things published about him and credited to the Media Director of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Campaign Council, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse.

Abiru, who is the immediate past Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, obviously didn’t bargain for mudslinging when he set out to seek a seat in the senate.

“He kept asking everybody around him why anybody can say such things about him. He kept wondering if that is what politics is. He was so shocked he didn’t know what to say for a while. Especially when the things said about him weren’t anywhere near the truth,” a source said.

Read Also: Abiru to institute N1bn suit against PDP media director

Pearse called for Abiru’s disqualification from the senatorial contest in Lagos East, alleging that the APC candidate was guilty of double registration. He also alleged that Skye Bank Plc “collapsed under Abiru’s leadership” and that Polaris customers “are today accusing Abiru of fraud.”

Of course, the candidate and his team have denied all the allegations and are threatening to institute a N1billion suit against the Lagos PDP chieftain if he fails to retract all defamatory publications within seven days.

As we watch the unfolding drama, one thing is certain: the incident is an eye opener for Abiru as he continues his pursuit in the nation’s muddy political space.