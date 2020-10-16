Abuja agog as Federal Government honours 60 sports icons 

The Federal Government will today, at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, honour 60 icons and personalities, who have contributed in the development of Nigerian sports in the last 60 years.

The occasion, which will be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), as well some of the awardees and members of their families, according to the organisers, is part of activities organised by the Federal Government to celebrate the country’s Diamond jubilee.

Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday disclosed that the event was aimed at rewarding excellence and hard work. He added: “We initiated this award because of the need to reward our heroes and heroines, who have sweated to put the name of Nigeria on the world map. Unfortunately, most of these patriots have died, but we are also consoled that many of them are still alive.

“Another import of the award is that it will encourage the younger athletes and indeed Nigerians in other fields to always give their best to the country, knowing that their efforts would be appreciated by the country.”

He appealed to other deserving awardees, who may not have been voted for in this first edition, to be patient, assuring that they could also be rewarded in subsequent editions.

“I appreciate the effort of the collation committee at arriving at these 60 names because the truth is that there are so many more deserving Nigerians, but for the fact that we wanted to restrict the number to 60 to commemorate the Diamond jubilee of our country,” Dare stated.

He disclosed that the committee received over 3,500 nominations through various social media channels, television, radio and other platforms.

The minister disclosed that arrangements have been made to broadcast the programme live on television and radio, as well as stream it live through various social medial platforms.