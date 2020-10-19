Abuja Police commissoner condemns killing of #EndSARS protester

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, has condemned the attack on Anthony Unuode, an ENDSARS protester in Kubwa, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mariam Yusuf, said the victim was attacked by hoodlums who infiltrated the ranks of the ENDSARS protesters.

She said the assault on Mr Unuode resulted in him sustaining injuries that led to his death on Saturday.

Ms Yusuf said the CP had called for calm among protesters following a clash between the ENDSARS and PROSARS protesters at the Central Business District of Abuja on Monday.

She said that preliminary investigation into the clash had revealed that no life was lost, but added that one vehicle was set ablaze.

The PPRO said the CP had ordered investigation into the incident and urged protesters to be law abiding, peaceful and shun all forms of violence.

She pledged the commitment of the CP to ensure the protection of lives and property in the FCT.

Ms Yusuf urged the public to reach the command on any of the following numbers: 08003913803, 08061581938, 07057337653 or 08028940883 for emergency or distress call.

According to her, for report of conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.

(NAN)