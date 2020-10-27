access-bank-offers-n50b-interest-free-loans-to-msmes,-youths

By Collins Nweze

Access Bank Nigeria Plc. has said it is offering a N50 billion interest free facilities to support Nigerians and grants to support communities, the youths, and micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank said this through its official Linked in page. According to the bank “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively. In light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with 50 Billion Naira interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information.”

The impact of the pandemic, coupled with the hijacked #EndSARS protests that led to the looting of businesses and destruction of properties has thrown so many Nigerians into debts. This show of support from Access Bank will help alleviate and stimulate economic activities, as well as produce many positive multiplier effects on the economy.

However the bank is yet to disclose the modalities of access the fund.