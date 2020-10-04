Accidental Discharge: NSCDC official allegedly kills SSS operative

An official of the State Security Service (SSS), Seyi Adebowale, was allegedly shot by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Sunday Dada. Mr Adebowale later died in the hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday gathered that the incident occurred on September 15 in Kuta, Osun State, during the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

This newspaper reported that Mr Buratai visited the state in September to commission a bridge constructed by the Nigerian Army.

On the evening of the same day, Mr Dada and his colleagues were said to be shooting indiscriminately into the air in a celebratory mood when a stray bullet hit the SSS officer.

The bullet hit Mr Adebowale on his abdomen. He was thereafter rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital Osogbo, the Osun State capital, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The SSS official later died on Monday, September 28, after two unsuccessful surgical operations, and was subsequently buried on Friday.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the NSCDC in Osun State, Daniel Adigun, confirmed the incident, although he said the incident happened due to an operational error.

Mr Adigun said the officer involved in the shooting has since been arrested and detained by the command.

“We are currently conducting a (an orderly) room trial and we are on top of the situation to make sure such does not occur again.”

