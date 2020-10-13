Achebe seeks infrastructure development for Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has called for social and infrastructural development of the commercial city. Achebe, who commended the commencement of operations at the Onitsha River Port as well as work on the second Niger Bridge and Anambra International Cargo Airport, said the city needed improved infrastructure to cope with pressure from the facilities.

The monarch spoke during the 2020 Onicha Ofala held on Sunday.

“While the second Niger Bridge, ports operations and airport will lead to increased economic activities and prosperity in the metropolis, as well as in Anambra and the other South East states, they will also put pressure on an already dilapidated infrastructure in Onitsha,” he said.

Achebe sought the design and implementation of an urban renewal plan for Onitsha metropolis based on an updated UN Habitat 2009 Structure Plan for Onitsha and Satellite Towns.

According to him, the plan will address environmental pollution and the absence of waterfront and channelisation system.

The royal father said: “Such an ambitious plan will best be executed through the creation of a Greater Onitsha Development Authority, encompassing the city and its neighbouring towns.”