Activists urge suspension of protests, ask government to fulfil promises

Oluomo denies sponsoring attack on protesters

Activists for Good Governance (AGG) has called on the EndSARS campaigners to suspend the protests to allow the authorities carry out the promised police reforms.

Co-convener of the group, Gbenga Soloki, in a statement yesterday, urged the Federal Government to demonstrate genuine commitment to the promises it made.

He noted that this would restore the confidence of the masses, stressing that the government had the opportunity to rally the civil society and organised private sector to stem the tide and win the people’s trust by implementing a comprehensive reform of the police.

According to Soloki, if there is no genuine demonstration of commitment in the coming days, AGG will not hesitate to call its members across the nation for a coordinated action against the Federal Government that will make the ongoing protest child’s play.

Another co-convener, Declan Ihekaire, warned against a state of anarchy and urged both the government and protesters to sheathe their swords and listen to each other.

HOWEVER, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has described as blackmail the allegations that he sponsored attacks on #EndSARS protesters at Alausa.

He told The Guardian yesterday that he had on October 11 issued a statement in support of the protests. Akinsanya wondered why people would link the event in Alausa to him.

His words: “I was surprised when my aides brought it to my attention what people were tweeting on the issue. I couldn’t have been involved in such act because I support the quest to reform the police force. How will I do such when my brothers and sisters are among the protesters?”

According to him, no sane member of NURTW will join people to attack the protesters because it is for the common good.